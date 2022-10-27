Rilee Rossouw scored the first century by a South African in T20 World Cup and helped his team post 205/5 in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

After their match against Zimbabwe was washed out, South Africa is looking to open their campaign with a big win to maintain their chances of qualifying for the next round.

Rossouw hammered 109 off 56 deliveries and raised 163 runs for the second wicket with opener Quinton de Kock (63) as South Africa reached 205/5 in their 20 overs.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first. But they soon landed in trouble as the skipper was batch in the dugout with seven runs on the board, caught behind by Nurul Hasan off Taskin Ahmed off a length delivery shaping away outside off.

Rossouw and de Kock set about repairing the innings and supported each other superbly as they thrived against the Banglades bowling. Rossouw blasted seven boundaries and eight sixes and with Quinton de Kock too going strong, hitting 63 off 38 deliveries including seven fours and three sixes, they set South Africa on course for a big total.

Rossouw’s century is the fourth fastest hundred in T20 World Cup after Chris Gayle’s two blitzkriegs — off 48 balls against England at Mumbai in 2016 and 57 balls against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2007 respectively and Brendon McCullum’s 58-ball effort against Bangladesh in 2012.

Rossouw was finally out in the 17th over with South Africa at 180/3, mistiming a big one off a wide ball on a good length and ballooning a catch to Litton Das at cover off Shakib Al Hasan, who had the best figures for Bangladesh with 2/33 off three overs.

Brief scores: South Africa 205/5 off 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 63, Rilee Rossouw 109; Shakib Al Hasan 2/33) v Bangladesh.

