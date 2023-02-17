SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Rotterdam Open: Sinner stuns Tsitsipas to reach quarters; Rune retires mid-way

Italy’s Jannik Sinner has claimed one of the biggest wins of his career, beating world no 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece to reach the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open ATP 500 tournament.

The 21-year-old Italian won 6-4, 6-3 against the Greek to end his four-match losing streak against Tsitsipas here on Thursday.

Sinner produced a dominating performance on his serve and won the match in one hour and 21 minutes after not facing a single break point against Tsitsipas and won 89 percent of his first serve points.

“It means a lot obviously. A lot of work behind. I’m very happy. I played some good tennis, very focussed today. Hopefully I can keep it going but for sure, Stef is an incredible player. I have a lot of respect for him. He played incredible tennis this year already,” Sinner was quoted by the ATP Tour website.

The Italian will next meet Stan Wawrinka in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Swiss has not dropped a set in two Rotterdam matches.

In another match, Dutch wild card Gijs Brouwer moved past World No. 9 Holger Rune, when the Dane retired with a right-wrist injury while trailing 4-6, 0-4.

Through his second ATP Tour quarterfinal Brouwer is guaranteed a new career-high ATP Ranking on Monday. The 26-year-old has soared 45 places to No. 115 in the Live Rankings this week and could break into the Top 100 with a quarterfinal win against countryman and fellow wild card Tallon Griekspoor.

