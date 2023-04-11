SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Rounak’s fifer helps Golden Eagle beat Academy of Excellence in Budhram Rajput Memorial

NewsWire
Rounak Waghela’s all-around performance helped Golden Eagles Cricket Club register a 6-wicket win over Cricket Academy of Excellence in the 13th Budhram Rajput Memorial cricket tournament.

Waghela first showcased a brilliant bowling display as he claimed five-wicket after conceding 11 runs in 7.2 overs including 4 maidens. Then, he scored a crucial 17 runs to chase the modest target of 46-run to take his side over the line. He was also adjudged Player of the Match for his impressive all-round show.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Academy of Excellence managed to post 45 on the board in front of the stunning bowling of Waghela. Isaac Mathew picked 2 for 15 in 6 overs.

In response, Chirag Rana (32 runs in 38 balls) and Waghela (17 runs off 7 balls) took Golden Eagles to a 6-wicket win. For Academy of Excellence, Naitik Mathur took 3 wickets, giving away 27 runs in 7 overs.

