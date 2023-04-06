SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

RoundGlass Punjab FC announce squad for Super Cup 2023

I-League 2022-23 champions RoundGlass Punjab FC, who will begin their Super Cup 2023 campaign against Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday, have announced their 26-member squad for the tournament.

RoundGlass Punjab FC have been drawn in Group A along with Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC. The Club will be represented by a 26-member squad, with the majority of the players continuing from the I-League winning squad.

“We are happy to be featuring in the 2023 edition of the Hero Super Cup. As the champions of the I-League, it will be a good opportunity for the squad to face the Indian Super League sides. We look forward to a good, competitive display of football and results. I wish the team the best of luck,” said Nikolaos Topoliatis, Director of Football, RoundGlass Punjab FC, in a media release.

Ahead of the league, Staikos Vergetis, Head Coach, RoundGlass Punjab FC, addressed the media and said,”We will approach the Super Cup with discipline and focus and we have a chance to measure ourselves on where we stand against the teams from ISL. We are facing strong teams and these matches will help us to understand how near or far we are from this level.”

RoundGlass Punjab FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, Jaskarenvir Singh

Defenders: Aleksandar Ignjatovic (Serbia), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Deepak Devrani, Shankar Sampingiraj, Hmingthanmawia, Suresh Meitei, Naocha Singh, Mohammed Salah

Midfielders: Freddy Lallawmawma, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Ajay Chhetri, Ashis Pradhan, Maheson Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Juan Carlos Nellar (Argentina), Juan Mera (Spain)

Forwards: Krishnananda Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Aphaoba Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Luka Majcen (Slovenia)

