Mohali, March 16 ( IANS) RoundGlass Punjab FC will play its first match against SESA FA Goa on March 17 in the inaugural edition of the JSW Youth Cup 2021-22, which is being held in Bellary Karnataka from March 15-28.

The competition will see five teams from residential academies – Dempo SC, Reliance Foundation Young Champs, SESA FA Goa, Bengaluru FC, and RoundGlass Punjab FC, face off in a League-cum-knockout format, which will see each team play the other once in the first phase and the top four sides subsequently qualifying for the semi-finals.

A squad of 20 players from the RoundGlass Punjab Football Academy’s U-18 team will represent the Club at the tournament.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director, RoundGlass Punjab FC, said, “We are excited to play against teams from some of the best youth academies in India. Competing in tournaments against quality opposition is crucial for the development of young players and more so now, given that the pandemic has restricted opportunities for exposure in recent times. We wish our team all the very best and are looking forward to the action!”

The 20-member RoundGlass Punjab FC squad comprises:

Goalkeepers: Ayush Deshwal, Aditya Singh Thakur

Defenders: Aniket Yadav, Gurpreet Singh, Mohammed Sohel Khan, M Leidong, Manav Singh, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Ngarin Shaiza

Midfielders: Tourangbam Zaithleen Singh, Bishu Sharma, Sunil Soren, Manglenthang Kipgen, Moirangthem Berlin Singh

Forwards: Vishal Yadav, Yendrembam Boby Singh, Muhammad Suhail F., Konsam Sanathoi Singh, Singamayum Shami, Omang Dodum

20220316-175203