Row as AIMIM member abstains from ‘Vande Mataram’ in Bihar Assembly

By NewsWire
AIMIM’s Bihar MLA Akhtarul Imam created controversy on the last day of the Bihar Assembly’s Winter session after refusing to sing National Song ‘Vande Mataram’.

As per the tradition, Assembly sessions start with the National Anthem and end with National Song.

Iman said that he has objection to saying or singing ‘Vande Mataram’.

“I have no objection of singing national anthem but I have objection of saying or singing ‘Vande Mataram’. Instead of Vande Mataram, I would happily say ‘Madar-e-Watan’,” he said.

His statement was swooped upon by the BJP to sharply criticise his party.

BJP’s Sanjay Singh asked why he would not sing the National Anthem or the National Song.

“We have huge objection over those people who do not want to sing National Anthem or National Song. If he has objections in singing ‘Vande Mataram’, his intention is wrong and disturbing,” he said.

