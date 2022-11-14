INDIA

Row in K’taka over painting classrooms in saffron colour

NewsWire
0
0

A row has erupted in Karnataka over a decision by the state’s BJP government to paint 8,100 classrooms in saffron colour under the ‘Viveka scheme’ named after Swami Vivekananda.

Reacting to objection to the initiative by the opposition Congress party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “The saffron colour is present in the national flag. The classrooms are being built in the name of Swami Vivekananda. He was a saint and he was draped in saffron colour. ‘Viveka’ means knowledge, let them (Congress) have it.”

He further stated that carryout politics in about everything is lowly.

The Chief Minister Bommai had laid the foundation stone for school buildings built under the ‘Viveka scheme’ in Kalaburagi.

The row erupted after the state’s ruling BJP was accused of implementing its Hindutva agenda through the initiative.

The government’s decision to also make meditation compulsory for school children and students of Class 11 and 12.

The meditation mandate will be implemented in December and the state education department is taking suggestions from experts in this regard.

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh maintained that meditating for 10 minutes daily will increase the focus, concentration, health, good thinking and character among students.

20221114-142003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CFBP gives opinion in 175 cases of banks, recruitment agencies

    Pak-Afghanistan rift widens with Taliban’s refusal to handover TTP militants after...

    Amit Shah batting for re-election of Sanand BJP MLA, but will...

    Will Agra University’s new VC succeed in arresting rot?