Row in LS over Rahul’s ‘Rape in India’ remark

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Angry scenes were witnessed inside the Lok Sabha on Friday as the winter session drew to a close with fierce attack of the treasury bench all aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his insensitive “Rape in India” remark. BJP members condemned the statement and sought an apology.

The issue was raised by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal after the Lok Sabha Speaker paid tributes to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the December 13, 2001 Parliament attack when the House assembled for the day.

Meghwal said Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” slogan calling it “Rape in India”. “Is he inviting people to rape in India? What does his mean? It is shameful. He should apologies to the people of the country.”

Following which, BJP member and West Bengal MP Locket Chatterjee hit out at Gandhi condemning his statement. “Does Rahul Gandhi want people to rape women in India? Come rape us. Is this his thinking?”

Union Minister Smriti Irani said it has happened first time in the history of India that an MP has been inviting people to come and rape “Indian women”.

“The son of Gandhi family is calling people to rape women.”

Gandhi made the controversial “Rape in India” remark during a public rally in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Thursday aiminmg to highlight crimes against women under Prime Minister Modi’s regime. He said Modi’s pet project “Make in India” was nowadays more like “Rape in India”.

All the women BJP members gathered at one side sloganeering “Rahul Gandhi Mafi Mango (Rahul Gandhi apologies), “We want justice”. The opposition also stood on their seat rejecting the allegations against Gandhi sloganeering against the Centre.

Gandhi, too was seen inside the House. He had reached following the one of the adjournments and television visuals caught him smiling even as the uproar continued.

Following the uproar, Lok Sabha Speaker tried to conduct Question Hour but adjourned the House till 12 noon.

