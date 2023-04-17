INDIA

Row of shops gutted in fire in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar

NewsWire
0
0

A row of shops caught fire in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area on Monday, an official said, adding that there were no casualties reported.

According to fire department officials, as soon as the authorities were alerted regarding fire in shops located in Gali No 2, Faiz Ganj, Bahadurgarh road, Sadar Bazar at around 11:30 a.m., a total of 11 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location to bring the blaze under control.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries so far.

“The firefighters have managed to get the fire under control, and efforts are being made to completely douse the flames,” said Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are currently underway.

More details are awaited.

20230417-141602

