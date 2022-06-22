Legendary British actor-comedian, known globally as ‘Mr. Bean’, Rowan Atkinson has defended the comedic acts and said that the main purpose of a joke is “to offend or have the potential to offend”.

Atkinson took a firm stand against the “cancel culture”, which for the unversed is the general practice of mass cancelling in order to express disapproval over something or someone.

In a recent interview, Atkinson said that the main motto of comedy is to make something or someone “look ridiculous”.

As reported by TOI, the ‘Mr. Bean’ actor said, “It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential. Every joke has a victim. That’s the definition of a joke. Someone or something or an idea is made to look ridiculous.”

When Atkinson was asked if comedy is only meant to bring down those in power, Atkinson responded candidly and said, “I think you’ve got to be very, very careful about saying what you’re allowed to make jokes about. What if there’s someone extremely smug, arrogant, aggressive, and self-satisfied, who happens to be below in society? They’re not all in houses of parliament or in monarchies.”

As per Atkinson the “smug and self-satisfied people” who belong to the lower strata of the society also “deserve to be pulled up.”

The 67-year-old actor said, “There are lots of extremely smug and self-satisfied people in what would be deemed lower down in society, who also deserve to be pulled up. In a proper free society, you should be allowed to make jokes about absolutely anything.”

He ended by saying that not all jokes were meant for everyone. Rowan Atkinson is a popular name in Hollywood and TV starring in hit sitcoms like ‘Mr. Bean’, ‘Blackadder’ and ‘Johnny English’. Besides this his Hollywood movie credits include, ‘Dead on Time’, ‘Scooby Doo’ and ‘Love Actually’, among others.

Atkinson will soon be seen in the comedy series, ‘Man vs. Bee’ which will premiere on OTT on June 24, 2022.

The show follows Trevor, played by Atkinson who takes on a new job at a mansion as a house-sitter. But things get chaotic for him when a bee enters the mansion driving Trevor crazy in his attempts to get rid of it.

