INDIA

Rowdy-sheeter shot dead while campaigning in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

A rowdy-sheeter was shot dead while he was campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls in this district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Hyder Ali Nadaf.

Nadaf was shot dead while he was campaigning for the Congress in the city.

According to police, the killers had come in a car and escaped from the spot after shooting him when he was campaigning. Nadaf’s wife Nishat is a member of Vijayapura City Corporation. She had won the election as an independent candidate.

The police have rushed to the spot and taken up the investigation.

Further details are awaited.

20230506-153805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Priestly Prison: Bhopal Central Jail inmates trained to become priests

    Delhi man, who murdered woman, sodomised her body, held

    AIIMS Delhi treated 12,094 patients per day in 2019-20: Annual report

    NIA arrests IPS officer for leaking secret documents to the LeT