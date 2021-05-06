India’s Jakar Khan has emerged as a strong contender for an Olympic quota place in the men’s single scull after his preliminary round performance in the World Rowing Asia and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta on Thursday.

Khan posted a time of 8 minutes 07.32 seconds to finish second in his heats. His performance was fourth fastest among the 14 competitors who are fighting for five quota places.

The Indian rower has advanced to the semi-final stage of the competition. But he has to sustain his efforts on Friday as only three top athletes in each of the semi-finals will get a chance to enter the finals.

“He has a good chance. But it will all depend on the weather conditions on Friday. Khan has to compete with rowers from Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong, Iraq and Philippines in the semi-final race,” said an official of the Rowing Federation of India (RFI).

In the women’s single scull, India’s Khushpreet Kaur has entered the semi-final stage.

In the men’s lightweight double scull, the Indian team of Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh are in the final round. Teams from Uzbekistan, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Kazakhstan are also in the race for top positions.

In the women’s lightweight double scull, the Indian team of Rukmani and Vindhya Sankath have reached the final round.

Thailand, Taipei, Philippines and Hong Kong are the other teams in contention for Olympic quota places in the women’s double scull. More than 75 athletes from Asian countries are participating in the Olympic qualification tournament.

–IANS

nns/kh