New Delhi, July 5 (IANSlife) “For over two decades now, I’ve strived to celebrate the best of Indian crafts across the world. It’s an honour to launch my latest high jewellery collection at London’s iconic Lancaster House. I am very grateful to Ruth Ganesh and the Elephant Family, and to my wonderful hosts Elizabeth Ashcombe, Marina Windsor, Annabel Eliott, Shalni Arora and Ayesha Shand for making this happen. The Elephant Family and I are committed to similar but different missions. While I aim to preserve endangered heritage crafts, they conserve endangered animals and habitats. It’s my privilege and honour to be a part of their cause,” says Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Exceptionally curated gemstones come together with tropical flora and fauna. Modern heirlooms forged in gold to create one-of-a-kind pieces. Made in homage to endangered animals, using fine endangered crafts.

Sabyasachi announced the launch of a new jewellery collection, The Animal Ball Edition from Sabyasachi High Jewellery, with an exhibition on the 27th of June, the eve of the Animal Ball by the Elephant Family, at London’s Lancaster House. The collection is an homage to the endangered, that carries forward the brand’s commitment to heritage, legacy craftsmanship and quality.

The Animal Ball edition from Sabyasachi High Jewellery is made using centuries-old Indian jewellery-making crafts that include Meena, hand-enamelling on gold; Pohai, hand stringing and weaving precious stones and pearls using salma, silk thread; Jadau, the painstaking art of hand moulding and setting precious stones into gold. Flora and fauna insignia have been sculpted by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation and moulded in gold with hand-engraved details. The back of these statement pieces are crafted with brand motifs in intricate flat filigree work studded with diamonds, a signature of Bengal’s jewellery craftsmanship. Featuring coloured gemstones that include Zambian emeralds, Brazilian amethysts, Madagascan tourmalines with EF VVS VS diamonds–this collection is a coming together of ancient wisdom with precision, skill and the perspective of design.

The statement Bengal tiger necklace is crafted in 18k gold with a 109.95 carats Zambian emerald with brilliant cut diamonds, and multicoloured and organic gemstones. The back is intricately crafted and studded with EF VVS VS diamonds.

The statement necklace is crafted in 18k gold with a 35.40 carat tourmaline and 68.70 carats of amethysts with multicoloured gemstones and brilliant cut diamonds. The back is intricately crafted and studded with EF VVS VS diamonds.

The statement necklace is crafted in 18k gold with over 87 carats of emeralds and a 38.4 carat rubellite tourmaline with multicoloured and organic gemstones, and diamonds. The back is intricately crafted and studded with EF VVS VS diamonds.

