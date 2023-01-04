INDIA

‘Rozgar Ka Raj’ in Bihar, not ‘Jungle Raj’, says Tej Pratap Yadav

NewsWire
0
0

A day after BJP President J.P. Nadda claimed that ‘Jungle Raj’ has returned to Bihar, state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav retaliated on Wednesday, saying Bihar is turning out to be a job-giving state, and hence, it has ‘Rozgar Ka Raj” and not “Jungle Raj”.

“Who is saying Jungle Raj in Bihar? It is not a Jungle Raj but it is a Rozgar Ka Raj,” he said, and in a dig at Nadda, asked him whether he got a job or not.

On the statement of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi who advocated a permit-based liquor system in Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav said that the liquor is banned in Bihar and it will remain the same.

“If anyone drinks liquor and dies, the state government will not give compensation to them. If I see anyone drinking liquor, I nab them and send them to jail in my personal vehicle,” he said.

“Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going for the Samadhan Yatra to address social evils like liquor consumption. I congratulate him for his effort and Yatra,” Tej Pratap Yadav added.

20230104-193202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biological E Covid vaccine candidate gets CDSCO nod for Phase III...

    Shooting takes off for Ravikumar’s ‘Hit List’ with Vijay Kanishka

    Bid for an exquisite collection of jewellery and timepieces

    Number of medical colleges increased in Assam under BJP: CM