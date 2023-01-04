A day after BJP President J.P. Nadda claimed that ‘Jungle Raj’ has returned to Bihar, state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav retaliated on Wednesday, saying Bihar is turning out to be a job-giving state, and hence, it has ‘Rozgar Ka Raj” and not “Jungle Raj”.

“Who is saying Jungle Raj in Bihar? It is not a Jungle Raj but it is a Rozgar Ka Raj,” he said, and in a dig at Nadda, asked him whether he got a job or not.

On the statement of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi who advocated a permit-based liquor system in Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav said that the liquor is banned in Bihar and it will remain the same.

“If anyone drinks liquor and dies, the state government will not give compensation to them. If I see anyone drinking liquor, I nab them and send them to jail in my personal vehicle,” he said.

“Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going for the Samadhan Yatra to address social evils like liquor consumption. I congratulate him for his effort and Yatra,” Tej Pratap Yadav added.

20230104-193202