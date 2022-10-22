BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rozgar Mela, Centre’s commitment to youth: Union Minister Muraleedharan

Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh people, reflects the Centre’s commitment towards the youth of the country, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Saturday.

He made the observation while addressing the ‘Rozgar Mela’ function organised by Southern Railways here.

“The Centre has made the recruitment process faster with the use of the latest technology. This initiative is part of the Centre’s efforts to make India a developed nation by 2047 while ensuring the participation of the youth,” said Muraleedharan.

“More than 1.5 lakh people got benefitted under Skill India in Kerala in the last three years. The Centre has taken various steps in railway modernisation and railway development. Due to the efforts of Central government, the number of start-ups has increased to more than 75,000 in the last eight years,” he added.

The minister also witnessed the live webcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the employment drive.

Appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees across 38 departments during the ceremony at various locations.

Muraleedharan also handed appointment letters to the new recruits at the ceremony.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology & Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar attended the Rozgar Mela event at Kochi.

20221022-161206

