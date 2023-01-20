Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Rozgar Mela will act as a catalyst in employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation’s development.

While addressing the job fair organised by the Income Tax Department in Bhopal, the Union Minister said that since a large population of the country consists of youth, it would not be superfluous to say that India is a young country and this youth industry is part of it.

A young country has young energy. It is the need of the hour to tap it and that is why on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the campaign to provide government jobs to 10 lakh people in a year.

As part of it, the first phase of Rozgar Mela was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 22, 2022, in which 75,000 appointment letters were given to new recruits simultaneously in different states.

Rogar Mela-II took place on November 22, 2022, in which 71,000 appointment letters were distributed.

In the third phase of the nationwide job fair launched by the Centre, Prime Minister on Friday distributed 71,000 appointment letters via video conferencing.

The Centre, Tomar said, has made efforts in this direction to increase the availability of employment opportunities in the private sector as well. After assuming the office, the Prime Minister tried to give new speed and energy while working in the field of self-employment and started the Skill India campaign, so that the demand for employment could be met in large quantities. A separate ministry was also created for this.

For the current generation, it is Amrit Kaal Swanayagu. When the country completes 100 years of independence, India will emerge as a new India, emerge as a new force and emerge as a leading nation of the world.

Tomar called upon the youth to face challenges in the coming tomorrow and to establish India as a world guru, keep in mind even while working.

