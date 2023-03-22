INDIALIFESTYLE

RPF arrests 254 men for travelling in women compartments in Bihar

In a joint operation of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and DRM office in Bihar’s Danapur, 368 men were arrested for illegally travelling in compartments reserved for women and handicapped in various trains, an official said on Wednesday.

Keeping in view of the regular chain-pulling in various trains, the Danapur sub-division initiated a special checking campaign between March 13 to March 19.

The railway officials have arrested 254 male passengers for illegally travelling in the compartments dedicated to women passengers. Besides, 114 persons were arrested for travelling in compartments dedicated to the handicapped passengers.

The railway sleuths imposed fines on them and recovered Rs 17,500. Those who failed to pay the fine, were produced in a railway court and sent to jail.

