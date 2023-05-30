INDIA

RPF arrests two with 22 kg marijuana in MP’s Satna

NewsWire
0
0

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested two persons allegedly for smuggling marijuana in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.

They were arrested by the police at Uchehra railway station on Monday.

According to the RPF, the arrested persons have been identified as Sundaram Tiwari, a resident of Panna district, while the other accused has been identified as Raj Chaurasia, a native of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Mishra, a senior RPF official said around 22 kg marijuana of worth Rs 1.7 lakh was recovered from their possession.

“During the search, we have recovered 10 kg ganja from Sundaram Tiwari, while around 12 kg ganja was recovered from Raj Chaurasia. The duo have been booked under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act and the case has been handed over to GRP for further investigation,” Mishra said.

20230530-112003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reliance Foundation, Observer Research and UN in India to host two...

    Battle for UP: Amethi has a mix of candidates, emotions

    Goa Guv extends greetings on statehood day

    CBI books ex-official for embezzlement of employees’ salaries