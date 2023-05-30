The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested two persons allegedly for smuggling marijuana in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.

They were arrested by the police at Uchehra railway station on Monday.

According to the RPF, the arrested persons have been identified as Sundaram Tiwari, a resident of Panna district, while the other accused has been identified as Raj Chaurasia, a native of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Mishra, a senior RPF official said around 22 kg marijuana of worth Rs 1.7 lakh was recovered from their possession.

“During the search, we have recovered 10 kg ganja from Sundaram Tiwari, while around 12 kg ganja was recovered from Raj Chaurasia. The duo have been booked under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act and the case has been handed over to GRP for further investigation,” Mishra said.

20230530-112003