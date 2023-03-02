RPF constable Jitendra Singh has been arrested for allegedly molesting a foreigner in Tejas Express, going from Delhi to Lucknow.

The constable posted at the Central Station RPF was on security duty in the train.

Constable Jitendra, a resident of Firozabad, has been posted at the Central Station for about one-and-a-half years.

During security duty in Tejas Express, he molested the woman in the coach. The GRP became active on the complaint of the woman.

GRP station in-charge R K Dwivedi said that the accused constable has been arrested. The foreigner had to go from Delhi to Agartala.

The incident happened with the woman while travelling in coach number one-1 of Tejas Express.

A case has been registered against the accused RPF constable at GRP Kanpur Central Police Station.

The station in-charge said that the arrested constable has been sent for medical examination before he is taken to court.

20230302-170802