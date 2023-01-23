The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Margao Railway station has foiled an attempt of a couple from Karnataka’s Dharwad to allegedly sell their seven-month-old boy to a couple in Goa, an official said on Monday.

RPF Inspector Vinod Mishra told IANS that an offence has been registered against the couple and three woman mediators (agents), who had done a deal of Rs 3 lakh with a Panaji-based couple to purchase the baby.

“On Sunday, the Panaji-based couple had come to Margao railway station to buy this baby and a couple from Dharwad, who wanted to sell their first baby, had also come here. They were having an argument with each other, which was noticed by our staff and they were taken to our office. After interrogating them, the matter was clear that they were dealing to buy and sell a baby. Then the three mediators were detained,” he said.

He said that initial interrogation revealed that the seller couple is working as labourer and the buyer has two kids. “Buyer said he was interested in buying this baby boy as he loves kids,” Mishra said.

Goa Police said that the father of the baby boy was arrested, after the case was handed over to them and they are undertaking further investigations.

20230123-201203