INDIA

RPF of NFR rescues 36 minors from trains, rly stations; 2 held (Ld)

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), has rescued 42 people, including 36 minors, from trains and railway stations between May 16-22, and also apprehended two persons involved in human trafficking, an official said on Wednesday.

The drives were conducted at different locations in Katihar, Purnea, Barsoi, Kumedpur, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Mariani, Tinsukia, New Jalpaiguri, New Tinsukia and Dimapur railway stations.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that the RPF, during the checking and drives conducted between May 16-22 at different trains and railway stations, rescued 42 people.

The NFR operates fully and partially in northeastern states as well as seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

The rescued individuals and the minors were handed over to the respective child lines as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification.

Of the 36 minors, there were three runaway minor girls and a minor boy.

The RPF remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without a proper guardian, the CPRO said.

