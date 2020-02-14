RPF rescued 2,151 destitute children in south

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Southern Region, rescued 2,151 runaway/destitute children and 295 others last year, Southern Railway said here on Sunday.

As many as 4,02,760 free trippers/ticketless travellers were apprehended and over Rs 16.33 crore fine was collected.

“The runaway/destitute children were rescued and handed over to parents/child helpline. It’s apart from 69 missing women rescued and handed over to relatives/law-enforcing agencies,” the Southern Railway said in a statement.

Under the ‘Operation Dignitya’, the RPF found 295 destitute and homeless people in trains/rail premises and handed them over to NGOs for rehabilitation.

Last year, 95,674 people were arrested for violations under the Railways Act and Rs 3.11 crore was collected as fine.

According to Southern Railway, the RPF also seized Rs 6.53 crore contraband, like ganja, habit-forming tablets, hashish oil, tobacco products and illicit liquor.

It also seized 14.3 kg gold ornaments worth Rs 4.73 crore, 140.173 kg silver material valued at Rs 52.83 lakh and Rs 4 crore unaccounted cash, the statement said.

