INDIALIFESTYLE

RPF rescues 36 minors from trains, rly stations in NE

NewsWire
0
0

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has rescued 42 people, including 36 minors, in a week from trains and railway stations, and also apprehended two persons involved in human trafficking, an official said on Wednesday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that the RPF, during the checking and drives conducted between May 16-22 at different trains and railway stations, rescued 42 people.

Later, they were handed over to the respective child lines as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification.

The drives were conducted at different locations in Katihar, Purnea, Barsoi, Kumedpur, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Mariani, Tinsukia, New Jalpaiguri, New Tinsukia and Dimapur railway stations.

Of the 36 minors, there were three runaway minor girls and a minor boy.

The RPF remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without a proper guardian, the CPRO said.

20230524-174604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India-EU FTA to be a game changer: Jaishankar

    NGT orders restoration of pond encroached by residents in UP’s Meerut

    Drugs worth over Rs 508 cr seized in Manipur, one Myanmarese...

    Jharkhand HC seeks response from govt, ED over CM Soren, family...