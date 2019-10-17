RPF solves Shatabdi Express snatching case

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) With the arrest of a man, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) claimed to have solved a case of snatching that took place at the New Delhi railway station on September 23.

According to the RPF, the bag of a women, travelling in C-4 coach of Bhopal Shatabdi Express, was snatched when the train had started moving. According to her, the bag contained Rs 5 lakh worth of jewellery, mobile phone, cash and ID card.

IPF/NDLS Bhupender Singh contacted the victim in train and advised her to lodge an FIR. Accordingly, a zero FIR was lodged with GRP Bhopal on the same date.

The analysis of CCTV footage, threw up vital clues and the RPF team shared the videos clip and photographs with informers.

Based on their information, the accused Dinesh was arrested on October 20. Dinesh has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action.

–IANS

str/pcj