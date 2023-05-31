A lady constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman passenger who was at the risk of coming under a running train while trying to board it at Begumpet Railway Station here.

A video clip of the constable as display of courage and swift action has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred at the station on Tuesday when a woman passenger was trying to board the Lingampalli-Falaknuma Express train which had started moving from the station.

RPF constable K. Sanitha noticed the passenger attempting to board the moving train. As the train picked up speed, the passenger was at risk of falling in the gap.

“Displaying exceptional presence of mind, Sanita rushed to save the passenger’s life. She caught hold of her and pulled her out, saving her life. The passenger, Saraswathi, was successfully rescued and a potential tragedy was averted,” said South Central Railway (SCR).

Under the mission ‘Jeevan Raksha’ RPF personnel, risking their own lives, have saved lives of two passengers this year.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, congratulated Sanitha for her timely action which led to saving the life of rail passenger. He appreciated the bravery and alertness displayed by her and stated that “such action not only enhances the morale of our Railway Protection Force but also encourages other railway staff to undertake such efforts.”

