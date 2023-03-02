In its first swoop outside Maharashtra, the Republican Party of India (A), headed by Union MoS Ramdas Athawale bagged two seats in the February 27 Nagaland Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

The 24-year-old party – founded by Athawale in 1999 – won the Noksen and Tuensang Sadar-II constituencies, and its candidates are said to have emerged as runner-ups in at least four other constituencies, its leaders said here.

While the RPI(A)’s Y. Lima Onen Chang bagged the Noksen seat, Imtichoba grabbed the Tuensang Sadar-II seat, coming as a huge morale booster for the party trying to spread its wings outside Maharashtra.

Gushing over the twin victory, Athawale tweeted his personal messages lauding Chang and Imtichoba for their unique feat that has thrilled the party workers and leaders in Mumbai.

“Extending my heartiest congratulations & best wishes to Mr. Y. Lima Onen Chang for winning the Noksen seata Extending my heartiest congratulations to Mr Imtichoba for winning the Tuensang Sadar- II seata in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. This is the result of the hard work of lakhs of RPI (Athawale) workers across the country,” said Athawale.

The RPI(A) is one of the breakaway groups of the RPI, originally founded by the Chief Architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr B. R. Ambedkar, in 1956.

The Athawale-led RPI(A) is a partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

20230302-154206