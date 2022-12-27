RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday fired 10 questions on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the alleged connection of RPSC teachers exam leak case accused with the state government.

“Was Punjab cadre IAS officer Amit Dhaka imported from Punjab to make a chain of getting the paper out here and to make such gang flourish?” he asked in his first query.

He then questioned the relationship between paper leak accused Suresh Dhaka, and Amit Dhaka, who has been working in the CMO for more than three years. “Because of this, Suresh Dhaka, calling himself the brother of Amit Dhaka and the CMO’s man, used to flaunt his power everywhere and from this angle, he had connived with the organisations and officers who got the papers done for the recruitment exams!” he alleged.

Noting that state minister Subhash Garg and Chief Minister’s OSD Devaram Saini were also accused in the REET case, since Garg had been the Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education and on his behest, D.P. Jaroli succeeded him, he said Jaroli was sacked in the REET paper case but the minister got him a clean chit. “If Jaroli was right, then why was he sacked?” he asked.

Beniwal then questioned if Jaroli was given a clean chit so that he might not reveal the names of those leaders and officers whose names came out in the leak of the REET paper. “The school of accused Ramkripal Meena in the REET case was demolished, why were the properties of other accused not demolished,” he asked further.

He then said that Congress leader Manju Sharma’s son was arrested in the constable paper leak case, and asked why his school was not demolished.

The RLP chief said that the RPSC Chairman spoke about the role of coaching centre operators in leaking papers and about their involvement with cheat gangs, and asked Gehlot when will the government take action against such coaching centres, in which bureaucrats and other officials are involved.

“Close relatives of your OSD Devaram Saini also have a partnership in coaching, in such a situation, when will you get this matter thoroughly investigated if whether your OSD had a role in getting the paper out,” he asked Gehlot.

Beniwal also said that accused Suresh Dhaka used to operate the Twitter handles of a dozen ruling party leaders and ministers of Rajasthan and many Congress leaders of Haryana and Delhi, and could not have done such a big act without the co-operation of the leaders, and sought Gehlot’s response.

Finally, he asked which Congress leaders and ministers helped Suresh Dhaka in meeting Rahul Gandhi.

Suresh Dhaka was the prime accused in RPSC teachers paper leak case. He was reportedly managing social media account handles of veteran leaders and had his acccount verified.

20221227-230402