‘RRR’, ‘All That Breathes’ find a place each on BAFTA Film Awards long lists

After landing two Golden Globe nominations, making it to the Oscars long list and winning a handful of the early awards season trophies, ‘RRR’ is now one of the 10 films in the race for the prestigious BAFTA award in the ‘Film Not in the English Language’ category.

And it is not the only Indian contender to figure on the long lists, which were released on Friday night by the British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Delhi-based Shaunak Sen’s documentary, ‘All That Breathes’, is also on the long list in its category.

‘RRR’ is in competition with ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Argentina, 1985’, ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’, Cannes 2022 Grand Prix winner ‘Close’, ‘Corsage’, ‘Decision To Leave’ (which won Best Director for its helmer, Park Chan-wook), ‘EO’, ‘Holy Spider’, ‘The Quiet Girl’ and ‘RRR’.

The BAFTA Film Awards unveiled this year’s longlists for 24 categories, according to ‘Variety’, and in the lead are ]All Quiet on the Western Front’, Netflix’s World War I drama, with 15 nods and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight; starring Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell), which follows with 14.

A24’s ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ and the Warner Bros. film ‘Elvis’ have 12 longlist mentions apiece, even as the British sensation ‘Aftersun’ (also from A24), ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Babylon’ (both from Paramount Picture) and the Cate Blanchett-starrer ‘Tar’ (Focus Pictures).

The longlists are based on votes from Round 1, which ended on December 30. These films will now all advance to the nominating stage of voting, which will run up to January 13, ‘Variety’ reports.

The final BAFTA nominations will be announced on January 19 at a live event and global livestream hosted by actors Hayley Attwell and Toheeb Jimoh. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 19, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall — a shift from the awards’ usual home of Royal Albert Hall, notes ‘Variety’.

