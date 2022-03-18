Ram Charan who will soon be seen playing the lead in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ recently had his videos and pictures from the movie plastered on the electric billboards at Times Square in New York City.

Check this out:

‘RRR’ is all set for a global release on March 25, 2022 and this display is part of the promotional activities planned for the film.

The video of the promotion was shared on Twitter by the makers of the film and in a short span of time it raked over 280,000 views.

Bookmyshow, the leading cinema booking app, announced that ‘RRR’ has already received over a million ‘interests’ on their site and they are expecting that when the advance booking opens, it will be a sell-out.

‘RRR’ is Rajamouli’s period drama, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR (N.T. Rama Rao) along with Bollywood star Alia Bhat, who is making her Telugu debut with this, as well as Ajay Devgn.

Rajamouli and his team have planned a massive promotional campaign. After the billboard display in New York’s Times Square, the RRR team is also set to appear at the Dubai Expo 2020, India Pavilion.

In addition, according to sources, Rajamouli and his team will also be doing a marathon promotion for the movie in the last week prior to its release and they are scheduled to visit 9 cities in 7 days.

The movie has already generated a lot of buzz and all eyes are on ‘RRR’ as this is the next movie from SS Rajamouli after the super successful ‘Bahubali’ movies.

‘RRR’ will release in theaters worldwide on March 25, 2022 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is also expected to be dubbed in other foreign languages as well.