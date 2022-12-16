ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘RRR’ beats Rajini’s ‘Muthu’, becomes top Indian movie in Japanese BO

After setting the domestic box office on fire, Rajamouli’s pan-India epic movie ‘RRR’ has emerged as the highest grossing Indian movie in Japan. In the process, ‘RRR’ had unseated Rajinikanth starrer ‘Muthu’ after a gap of 24 years.

Released this November in Japan, ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and NTR, raked in more than 403m Yens or approximately Rs 24 crore at the Japanese box office, surpassing ‘Muthu’ in the process.

The film team had recently visited Japan to promote the movie ahead of its theatrical release there.

The movie has grossed more than Rs 1,200 crore worldwide ever since its release in March this year.

Rajamouli’s epic multi-starrer ‘RRR’ is literally ruling the world if the spate of recognitions coming its way are any indication. Among others, earlier, the movie won the New York Film Critics Circle Award. More recently, ‘RRR’ won nominations for two Golden Globe awards. The makers are also aiming for the Oscars.

‘RRR’ joins ‘Muthu’ and ‘Baahubali’ (also directed by Rajamouli) as one of the top three Indian hit movies in Japan. With this achievement, Rajamouli enjoys the distinction of helming two of the three top-grossing Indian movies in Japan’s box-office history.

20221216-175004

