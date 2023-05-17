The Uttar Pradesh government will set up ‘RRR’ centres in 11 municipal corporations of the state.

The RRR centres — ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ — are part of the campaign ‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’.

In these facilities, being hailed as ‘Na Throw-Na Throw’ (a pun on Natu Natu song) centres, waste materials such as clothes, books, toys, electrical and electronic equipment, and machinery, among others will be collected from the homes of people and distributed to the needy.

The municipal corporations where these RRR centres would come up include — Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Saharanpur.

According to a government spokesman, a ‘Na Throw-Na Throw’ chariot will be run in all the selected 11 municipal corporations.

Neha Sharma, the state mission director of Swachh Bharat Mission (urban) said that the work of collecting useless items will also be done through these chariots.

Besides, the ‘RRR’ centres will be developed as banks for clothes, books, utensils, and toys. The municipal corporations will operate them through various voluntary organisations, self-help groups, and other organisations.

“The campaign will run from May 20 to June 5. RRR is a one-stop solution for depositing items that are deemed unusable or inappropriate for citizens, institutions and commercial enterprises, etc. Once collected, these items will be handed over to various stakeholders to be refurbished for reuse or converted into new products,” added Sharma.

She also asserted that the collection and distribution of items will be organised through volunteers at the centres. Authorities will also recycle the waste generated from the preparation of ODOP products, said Sharma.

Meanwhile, a cow dung bank will be started in Kanha Upvan in Lucknow wherein cow dung will be collected from the surrounding areas and eco-friendly products will be prepared from it.

Similarly, a Kernel bank will be set up in Lucknow Municipal Corporation wherein the kernels of fruits such as mangoes will be collected. These will be installed on the legacy waste sites that have been cleaned in the urban bodies of the state.

20230517-091601