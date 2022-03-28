‘RRR’ is SS Rajamouli’s next magnus opus release after the ‘Baahubali’ movies. The movie, which is said to have costed even more than ‘Baahubali’, nearly Rs. 500 crores needed a big opening weekend to set the ball rolling.

While expectations were sky high as it was a Rajamouli film, the early indicators were not good. The movie saw very little encouragement in advance booking though trade experts and movie distributors stayed optimistic.

But the deluge began as soon as the movie released. Everyone expects larger than life with SS Rajamouli and as per the reviews from critics and feedback from movie goers, ‘RRR’ more than delivered on their expectation.

Audience make or break the movie and ‘RRR’ which released worldwide on Friday, March 25, found excited enthralled fans the world over.

As per global collections, the movie has so far collected roughly Rs. 140 crores on Sunday alone taking its opening week box office earnings to approximately Rs. 485 crores.

The movie will soon cross the Rs. 500 crore mark worldwide though that figure will depend on its Sunday performance in overseas movie theatres.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana earnings are around Rs. 190 crores. Hindi belt also has seen good earnings in the vicinity of Rs. 88 crores and Tamil Nadu earnings stand at around Rs. 32 crores.

Karnataka and rest of India, the movie earned around Rs. 40 crores while Kerala has brought in Rs. 12 crores.

‘RRR’ has recorded the second highest opening weekend earnings, right behind ‘Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion’, a rare feat for a director, as both movies are SS Rajamouli’s.

If the movie continues this spectacular run at the box office, it might even be looking to get global gross earnings of Rs. 1000 crore throughout its theatrical run and if that happens it will be the third Indian film to achieve this feat. The other two being, ‘Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’.

‘RRR’ seems to be one up on the other two movies as these movies also got a release in China, which also contributed to the numbers, however, ‘RRR’ is bringing in magnificent earnings without a release in China.