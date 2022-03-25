ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘RRR’ is the master storyteller’s masterpiece’, says Chiranjeevi

NewsWire
0
1

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is impressed with ‘RRR’, on Friday called it Rajamouli’s masterpiece.

Chiranjeevi, who seems to have watched the movie ‘RRR’, showered praises on the team.

The ‘Acharya’ actor, who took to his social media handles on Friday, praised SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, NTR, and others for delivering a mind-blowing movie like ‘RRR’.

Chiranjeevi’s tweet reads, “RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind-blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli ‘s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie”, as he tags Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and others.

The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Alia Bhatt has played an important role, while Olivia Morris appears in an equally important female lead role.

Directed by Rajamouli, ‘RRR’ is a fictional fragmentation of two unsung heroes from Indian history.

20220325-164612

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Makers forced to delete ‘bold’ romantic scene in ‘Pushpa’

    ‘Disclosure’ to release a new track every day this week

    NAACP Image Awards Day 4: Jazmine Sullivan, Tamela Mann feted with...

    Pankaj Berry joins ‘Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii’ cast