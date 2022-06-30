SS Rajamouli’s epic presentation, the larger-than-life tale of two friends ‘RRR’ was not only a blockbuster commercial success but it also received a lot of love from critics. The movie broke all kinds of box office records and it seems as though Hollywood too has taken notice of this magnum opus.

On Wednesday, June 29, the Hollywood Critics Association announced the nominations for its Midseason Awards and in the list ‘RRR’ has also been nominated for ‘Best Picture’. This is a huge honour as this is the first time an Indian movie has made it to the list.

The Hollywood Critics Association gives out awards bi-annually, once in the month of February and then again in the month of July – this is called the Midseason Awards.

The nominations for these midseason awards were announced yesterday, June 29. In the ‘Best Picture’ category, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer movie is joined by other chartbuster and critically acclaimed movies like ‘The Batman’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Elvis’, and ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’. The awards will be announced on Friday July 1, 2022.

As soon as the news was announced on the Hollywood Critics Association on their official Twitter handle many Indian fans responded to the tweet, praising the association for recognising good Indian cinema.

This is the tweet from HCA:

For the unversed the HCA awards are given out by Hollywood critics but the nominations include all movies that have been screened in the US. In the past too HCA awards have recognised non-English and non-American movies. In 2019, Korean movie, ‘Parasite’ was nominated in the Best Picture category.

The Oscars have had movies like ‘Drive My Car’ – Japanese, ‘Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon’ – Mandarin, ‘Roma’ – Spanish, nominated in the Best Picture category.

But it is a first for Indian cinema to have an Indian film make it to the ‘Best Picture’ category.

‘RRR’ is a fictional tale of two revolutionaries set in 1920s British ruled India. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in special appearances and the movie made over Rs. 1100 crores at the box office, making it the highest grossing Indian movie ever. When it released digitally on Netflix across the globe, the movie garnered a cult following across the West.