ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘RRR’ screenwriter tears up after watching Kangana directorial ‘Emergency’ edit

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, has shared that ‘RRR’ screenwriter K.V. Vijayendra Prasad has seen the edit and has lauded the film.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of herself with screenwriter Prasad.

The ‘Queen’ actress capitioned the image: “After complete edit is done, first person to watch #emergency…Not only Vijendra sir wiped his eyes several times while watching the edit, but after watching it he said….’I am so proud of you my child’. Well my life is made.”

She also revealed that the post-production work for ‘Emergency’ has commenced.

The actress wrote: “With all my Gurus and well wishers’ blessings, film ‘Emergency’ is ready to get into post-production stage. Release date announcement coming soon.”

‘Emergency’ is Kangana’s second directorial after her 2019 period drama film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman and Mahima Chaudhary in key roles.

20230518-191005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari looks back at her journey, talks about...

    Aman Gandhi: Working out is not just for weight or muscles...

    IANS Review: ‘Jayeshbhai Jhordaar’: A bit low keyed, but entertaining (IANS...

    Sikandar joins mom Kirron Kher for family special episode of ‘India’s...