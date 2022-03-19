ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

'RRR': Telangana govt allows ticket hike for 10 days

SS Rajamouli’s much-hyped movie ‘RRR’ will finally see its release worldwide in a few days as the Telangana government permitted a hike in ticket prices for the movie.

Telangana government has agreed to hike the prices for ‘RRR’, and fix special ticket pricings, which will be applicable for ten days from the movie’s release date. After that, normal ticket prices must come into force, as per the rules.

The Telangana government gave a green signal to screen five shows for the first ten days, from 7 am to 1 am.

The multiplexes, starting on March 25, will have Rs 70 and Rs 100 (normal & recliner) extra for 3 days and Rs 50 extra for the next seven days, giving the much-anticipated film a boost.

In the case of AC single screens, additional fees of Rs 50 will be permitted for three days after the movie’s release, and Rs 30 for the next seven days.

Two days after Andhra Pradesh’s government issued a new Government Order, ‘RRR’ for Telangana’s first weekend will see additional rates.

‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and others will hit the screens on March 25 in multiple languages across the world.

