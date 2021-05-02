Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has pledged 10 per cent of his Indian Premier League (IPL) match salary to help the country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a video shared on Saturday, the 29-year-old bowler said, “I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places.”

Unadkat, who led the India Under-19 attack in the 2010 World Cup in New Zealand and has been with RR since 2018, said, “I would like to share something I have been feeling these last couple of weeks. Our country is going through a lot of distress and, for that matter, I know how privileged we are to be in this position to play cricket.

“I also know how painful a personal loss can be and how worrying it can be to witness your close friends fighting for their lives. I’ve been through both.”

On the raging controversy about IPL being played when the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in the country, Unadkat said, “I am not saying it is right or wrong to play cricket at the moment but…all I feel is that this game brings a much-needed distraction in these uncertain times for a lot of people I know. And it brings joy to many others as well. My heart goes out to those affected in these times. Please stay strong.

“Let us all come together and fight as a team against this pandemic. Contribute and help each other in whatever way we can. I’m contributing my part as well. Please get vaccinated whenever you can. We shall overcome this together,” said Unadkat.

Unadkat is among several cricketers, both foreign and Indian, to have contributed in India’s fight against Covid-19.

Following Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins’ gesture to donate US $50,000 to the PM Cares fund to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) left-handed batsman Nicholas Pooran too pledged to donate a part of his IPL salary for the cause recently.

RR had earlier tweeted that they were contributing Rs 7.5 crore towards Covid-19 relief, while the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) pledged Rs 1.5 crore to the national Capital’s fight against the disease.

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee and Sachin Tendulkar too have provided financial assistance to support the cause.

–IANS

akm/