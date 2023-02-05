Leader of opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha has alleged that his former personal assistant had stolen Rs 1.5 lakh cash, a wrist watch and some important documents from his Patna residence, an official said on Sunday.

Gaurav Kumar, an office-bearer at Sinha’s office moved an application with the Gandhi Maidan police station and alleged that former personal assistant, Shivam Kumar stole the cash, watch and important documents from his bag. Shivam Kumar is a native of Samar village under the Nanpur police station in Sitamarhi district.

“Shiwvam was a personal assistant of Vijay Kumar Sinha in the past. He was sacked due to his bad habits. He came to meet Vijay Sinha on January 30 and requested to allow him to stay in his official residence at the Exhibition Road. On February 1, he gave an excuse of going to the market to buy a mobile phone charger but never returned. On the next day, I learnt that Rs 1.5 lakh cash, a watch and important documents were not in place. All these valuables belong to Vijay Kumar Sinha,” Gaurav Kumar said in his complaint.

“When I contacted Shivam Kumar over the phone, he abused me and threatened to frame me and Vijay Sinha in a false case. Shivam had borrowed money from many people on the name of Vijay Sinha in the past,” Gaurav said.

Earlier, unidentified thieves had stolen some valuables from former agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh and Patna Police arrested the accused a day later.

