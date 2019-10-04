Rs 1.65 lakh Samsung ‘Galaxy Fold’ available again on Oct 11

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) After selling all 1,600 luxury “Galaxy Fold” smartphones in flat 30 minutes during the first pre-booking on October 4, the South Korean giant on Monday said it will open second round of pre-booking for the Rs 1.65 lakh device on October 11.

Consumers can log onto Samsung’s official online store at 12 pm on October 11 to purchase “Galaxy Fold”.

They have to pay the entire amount upfront like the last time.

“Galaxy Fold” with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage is also available offline in 35 cities across select 315 outlets, including the iconic Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

Each device comes with Galaxy Buds in the box and “Aramid Fiber” case made of fibre that has high capacity to withstand pressure.

The customers will get devices delivered to them through a concierge on October 20, along with a dedicated expert on call 24×7.

In its standard form, the device gives you a 4.6-inch screen experience for normal day-to-day task but as you unfold it — the cross-screen functionalities go seamless on a bigger, immersive 7.3-inch form factor as the plastic OLED (P-OLED) display can bend like a book.

–IANS

na/