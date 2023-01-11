INDIA

Rs 1 cr assistance to family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an ex- gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector Shambhu Dayal who was killed by a chain snatcher.

“ASI Shambhu Dayal gave up his life while saving others. We are proud of him. Though his life was priceless, we will still grant one crore ex-gratia to his family in his honour,” Kejriwal tweeted this morning.

Posted at the Mayapuri police station, ASI Shambhu Dayal, 57, was stabbed to death by a snatcher when he was trying to nab him on January 4.

The officer was admitted to BLK hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on January 8.

