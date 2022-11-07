To review the preparations being made for the G-20 Summit, a meeting of the Sub-Cabinet Committee under the chairmanship of the Punjab Local Government Minister was held here on Monday.

The members of sub-committee are Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harjot Singh Bains, and Harbhajan Singh.

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the G-20 summit is going to be held in the holy city of Amritsar, possibly from March 15 to 17, 2023, and will have participation of the heads of state of G-20 countries and other international delegates.

Terming it is a matter of great pride that this international event is going to be held in Punjab, he said that approximately Rs 100 crore will be spent on development works for the beautification of Amritsar for the summit.

Extensive arrangements will be made for the success of this global event, he said, adding that with this international event, the state will emerge on the global tourism map, and it would also give boost to the investment in the state.

On this occasion, he gave the details of the works to be done to strengthen the beauty and basic infrastructure of the city and said whatever work will be done will be not only for the programme, but will be strong and sustainable works according to the needs of the city residents.

He said the works to be done include repairing roads, streetlights, making green belts, painting the Golden Gate, improving solid waste management, signage boards, and electricity.

