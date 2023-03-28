BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rs 158 crore direct tax collected in current fiscal through TDS on crypto assets

NewsWire
0
0

Direct tax collected by way of tax deducted at source (TDS) on payments made upon transfer of virtual digital assets (VDA) aggregated to Rs 157.9 crore upto March 20, 2023, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

“Rrypto assets are currently unregulated in the country, however, transactions in cryptocurrencies are subjected to provisions of various laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and Income Tax Act, 1961,” Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

He also said that the Financial Stability Board states in its consultative document titled “Regulation, Supervision and Oversight of Crypto-Asset Activities and Markets” that investment and activity in the crypto asset market is largely self-contained and is mostly for speculative purposes with limited connections to the real economy.

20230328-205004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Inflation data, global cues to drive Indian equities (Market Outlook)

    Quint Digital Media logs Q4 net profit of Rs 45 lakh

    Financial condition expected to be tighter: CRISIL Ltd

    UPI payment apps may impose transaction limit