Rs 1K cr worth of cash, liquor seized in poll-bound states

The Election Commission has said the enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor and drugs worth over Rs 1,000 crore during the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

“The comprehensive and advance planning, meticulous follow-ups and active participation of enforcement agencies have led to stupendous rise in seizure figures cossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in the ongoing Assembly elections in States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa”, said the poll body in a statement.

Punjab tops the list with total seizures worth over Rs 510 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 307 crore. While Uttar Pradesh tops in liquor seizures of Rs 54 crore, Punjab tops in seizure of drugs of Rs 376 crore.

A total Rs 12.73 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs and other precious metals have been seized from Goa. Seizures worth Rs 3.64 crore were made in these states during the 2017 Assembly elections.

In Manipur, total Rs 163.87 crore worth of cash, liquor and others have been seized. In 2017 Assembly elections, only Rs 6.42 crore worth of seizures were made.

In Punjab, a total of Rs 510.91 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs and others have been seized. In 2017 Assembly elections, total seizure value was only Rs 89.64 crore.

A total of Rs 18.81 crore worth of cash, liquor and drugs have been seized in Uttarakhand, while in 2017, it was Rs 6.85 crore.

In Uttar Pradesh, total Rs 307.92 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs and other items have been seized. It also includes Rs 91.30 crore cash. In 2017, it was Rs 193.29 crore worth of seizure in the state.

