A black Nissan GTR car, reportedly worth around Rs 2 crore, caught fire during a prestigious promotional event here on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Red Bull F1 Showrun held near the Bandra Bandstand.

While visuals and videos of the vehicle on fire circulated on social media, the BMC Disaster Control has not commented on the incident.

The blaze that engulfed the modified car were quickly doused and there are no reports of any casualty,, or the causes behind the conflagration.

