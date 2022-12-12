INDIA

Rs 200 cr cheating: Delhi court defers Jacqueline Fernandez’s hearing till Dec 20

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi Court on Monday adjourned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s hearing in connection with the Rs 200 crore money extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar till December 20.

On November 30, the Delhi Police arrested Mumbai-based Chandrashekhar’s aide Pinky Irani, who introduced him to Fernandez.

The Delhi High Court on Monday also issued a notice to the police on a bail plea filed by Leena Maria Paulose, wife of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in connection with the case.

A single-judge bench Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the police to file a response within six weeks’ time while listing the matter for the next hearing on February 2, 2023.

The EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrashekhar last year.

It filed a charge sheet naming 14 accused, including Chandrashekhar, Paulose, and others under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Chandrashekhar had allegedly defrauded the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.

He had cheated their wives Aditi Singh and Japna Singh worth several crores by posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring he would secure bail for their husbands.

According to EOW, Leena, Sukesh, and others used the Hawala routes, creating Shell companies to park the money earned from swindling.

20221212-133204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drinking age to be lowered from 25 to 21 in Delhi

    Kumar Sanu to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant: I found your performance...

    Mayank Agarwal all set to join Indian team ahead of Edgbaston...

    Rajya Sabha too adjourned sine die, govt seeks action against ‘unruly’...