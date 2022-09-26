ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rs 200 cr scam case: Jacqueline to appear before Delhi court today

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will, on Monday, appear before Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed its second supplementary charge sheet in the case naming her as an accused.

The Special ED court is all set to take cognisance of the charge sheet.

Jacqueline and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, both had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Earlier, the probe agency had attached fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez. It termed the gifts and properties as “proceeds” of crime received by the two actors.

Last December, the ED had filed its first charge sheet in the matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. Later, in February, it filed a supplementary charge-sheet against one Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Fernandez.

As per the charge sheet, Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Fernandez and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments.

Sukesh has spent around 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities which a few refused to accept.

20220926-093404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajkumar Santoshi reveals ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’ is a possibility

    Nyra Banerjee on her multiple looks in ‘Rakshabandhan..Rasal Apne Bhai Ki...

    Kriti Sanon is black magic woman in new post

    Trailer of Tamil action thriller ‘Mahaan’ released