Rs 200 crore money laundering case: Delhi court defers hearing till Dec 12

A Delhi court on Thursday deferred till December 12, the hearing in a money laundering case involving Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Fernandez appeared in the Patiala House court in connection with the case this morning.

Earlier, on November 15, the court had granted pre-arrest bail to the actress.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed its second supplementary chargesheet naming Jacqueline as an accused. On September 26, the court had granted interim protection from arrest to her.

Fernandes and another Bollywood personality, Nora Fatehi, have recorded their statements as witnesses in the case.

Assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as “proceeds” of crime received by the actresses.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide to Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Bollywood actors.

It had been alleged in the chargesheet that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Jacqueline and drop them

at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments.

Last December, the probe agency had filed the first chargesheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

As per official sources, Chandrashekhar has spent around 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities. A few had refused to accept gifts from him.

