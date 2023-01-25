BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rs 21.2 cr sent to Dubai via cryptocurrency in UP’s Prayagraj

NewsWire
0
0

Investigations into transfer of cash to Dubai through cryptocurrency in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj have revealed that cash transactions worth Rs 21.29 crore have taken place, police said.

The police have also come across 35 bank accounts of the accused Krishna Avtar, who has been arrested and sent to jail.

The scam had come to light on January 2, following which police launched detailed investigations.

According to police officials, Avtar transferred cash from a gaming app to one Jai, based in Dubai.

Earlier, investigations revealed that Avtar converted cash worth Rs 3.75 crore into cryptocurrency and transferred it to a wallet based in Dubai within 10 days.

However, detailed scanning of his bank accounts showed that he transferred cash worth Rs 21.29 crore after converting it into cryptocurrency since he came in contact with Jai.

The police team has also come across information about his 35 bank accounts. It is scanning the transactions made into these bank accounts, according to a senior police officer aware of the finding, said the police.

20230125-091003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fed Shock: Equities fall as FII roll-back feared (Ld)

    I-T Dept conducts searches on premises of Haryana-based group

    Northern Railway achieves breakthrough on Katra-Banihal section in J&K

    Meta, Google put employees on ‘notice periods’ to find new role...