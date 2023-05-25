The Haryana State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) has approved an annual plan of operation of Rs 239.78 crore.

At the Steering Committee meeting of CAMPA chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here, it sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the Shivalik hills in the northern part and the Aravalli hills in the southern part that are highly prone to runoff and soil erosion.

During rainfall, the water drains rapidly from these areas, leading to soil erosion and loss of topsoil. To prevent it, soil conservation measures, including the construction of earthen dams, masonry structures, cement concrete structures, check dams, silt detention dams, and crate wire structures are required, an official statement said.

Likewise, Rs 10 crore has been approved for habitat improvement and infrastructure development in the protected areas under the wildlife management plan for 2023-24.

The state manages two national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries, two conservation reserves and five community reserves through the Wildlife Wing.

Additionally, tree enumeration will be conducted in 20 territorial forest divisions, with an approved budget of Rs 12.87 crore, said the statement.

