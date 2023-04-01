The Tamil Nadu Economic Offences Wing (EOW), probing the Rs 2,438 crore Aarudhra gold trading scam, has got certain inputs that film director-turned producer R.K. Suresh is linked to the ponzi scheme case.

Actor Russo, who was arrested in connection with the case, revealed about the involvement of Suresh.

During investigation and analysis of the CCTV footage, police found the actor, producer reaching the Arudhra corporate office in Chennai.

Sources in the police told IANS that the probe regarding Suresh’s link in the case is on.

Aarudhra gold trading pvt ltd has cheated public to the tune of Rs 2,438 crore. There are several cases against Arudhra for collecting funds from more than 1 lakh investors in the period between September 2020 to May 2022. Many ordinary people including those from the lowest strata of society had deposited their savings in the Aarudhra company as they were promised high interest rates. The fly-by-night operator walked out of the commitment thus leaving lakhs of these investors in lurch.

Criminal cases were filed across Tamil Nadu against the owners of the company.

Three directors of the now-defunct company are in judicial custody.

